    Lights on at new Lahaina temporary school, timelapse video

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    On Feb. 9, USACE flipped the switch to test that the lights were working properly and the new temporary school was ready to open its doors and welcome back students to the King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

    USACE officially turned over the new facility to the Hawai'i Department of Education on 28 February.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 23:51
    Location: US

    Hawaii wildfires recovery mission
    Lahaina temporary school
    maui recovery

