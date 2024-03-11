Christopher Schuster, a natural resource specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District, shares a few thoughts on his role as a Local Government Liaison during the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 23:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915613
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-VM618-3060
|Filename:
|DOD_110175607
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Local Government Liaisons play important role in Hawai'i wildfires recovery, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
