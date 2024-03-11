Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Government Liaisons play important role in Hawai'i wildfires recovery

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Christopher Schuster, a natural resource specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District, shares a few thoughts on his role as a Local Government Liaison during the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 23:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915613
    VIRIN: 240221-A-VM618-3060
    Filename: DOD_110175607
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    local government liaisons
    Hawaii wildfires recovery
    usace debris mission maui

