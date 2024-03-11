Iron Fist 24, Combat Life Saver Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy hospitalman petty officer second class Christopher Black with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a combat life saver course for U.S. Marines with the 31st MEU, part of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 1, 2024. Marines taking the CLS course applied 20 hours of instruction into a final test while Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members were welcome to observe and participate. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)