    Iron Fist 24, Combat Life Saver Training

    CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy hospitalman petty officer second class Christopher Black with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a combat life saver course for U.S. Marines with the 31st MEU, part of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 1, 2024. Marines taking the CLS course applied 20 hours of instruction into a final test while Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members were welcome to observe and participate. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 01:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915610
    VIRIN: 240310-M-MJ391-2004
    Filename: DOD_110175604
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 24, Combat Life Saver Training, by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC
    JGSDF
    CLS
    Iron Fist
    2ARDR
    IF24

