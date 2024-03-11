Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Exercise aboard USS Green Bay

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Sailors and medical specialists with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct a mass casualty exercise with U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the USS Green Bay in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 10, 2024. The mass casualty exercise tested the responsiveness of medical personnel to treat casualties upon arrival. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 01:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915609
    VIRIN: 240310-M-MJ391-2003
    Filename: DOD_110175602
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    TAGS

    LCAC
    31st MEU
    LPD 20
    USN
    Corpsmen
    BLT 1/1

