Mass Casualty Exercise aboard USS Green Bay

U.S. Navy Sailors and medical specialists with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct a mass casualty exercise with U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the USS Green Bay in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 10, 2024. The mass casualty exercise tested the responsiveness of medical personnel to treat casualties upon arrival. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)