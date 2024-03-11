From Ship-to-Shore, USS Green Bay Sends Reinforcements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) offload U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, from a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) to conduct a light armored vehicle reinforcement exercise, from Kin Blue to Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. The LAV reinforcement exercise tested BLT 1/1’s ship-to-shore capabilities to provide additional firepower and security from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)