Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Ship-to-Shore, USS Green Bay Sends Reinforcements

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) offload U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, from a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) to conduct a light armored vehicle reinforcement exercise, from Kin Blue to Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 6, 2024. The LAV reinforcement exercise tested BLT 1/1’s ship-to-shore capabilities to provide additional firepower and security from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 01:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915607
    VIRIN: 240310-M-MJ391-2001
    Filename: DOD_110175600
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Ship-to-Shore, USS Green Bay Sends Reinforcements, by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    31st MEU
    LPD 20
    LAV
    USN
    BLT 1/1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT