Col. Jess Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, hosts a final site-visit and oversees the signing and acceptance of the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School by Hawai‘i Department of Education Deputy Superintendent for Operations, Curt Otaguro and James Barros, Hawai‘i emergency management administrator, in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 27, 2024. The completed infrastructure includes 30 classrooms, 3 standalone bathrooms and 5 administrative buildings for a total of 38 buildings. USACE constructed the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 20:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915596
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-VM618-8452
|Filename:
|DOD_110175494
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|WEST MAUI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE hands over temporary school in Lahaina, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
