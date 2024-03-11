Brian Ermatinger, special event coordinator, discusses the importance of hosting the Superbowl Watch Party on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2024. The Superbowl Watch Party was an event held at the Flightline Taproom to give Americans stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys the opportunity to view one of America’s largest sporting events while overseas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 21:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915595
|VIRIN:
|240212-F-WM701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110175493
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Superbowl Watch Party Held at the Flightline Taproom, by A1C Trevor Bell and SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American Football
