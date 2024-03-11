B-Roll of the Superbowl Watch Party on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2024. The Superbowl Watch Party was an event held at the Flightline Taproom to give Americans stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys the opportunity to view one of America’s largest sporting events while overseas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 21:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915592
|VIRIN:
|240212-A-TQ967-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110175476
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, (B-ROLL) Superbowl Watch Party Footage, by A1C Trevor Bell and SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American Football
LEAVE A COMMENT