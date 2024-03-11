Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (B-ROLL) Superbowl Watch Party Footage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell and Sgt. Shane Gooden

    AFN Humphreys

    B-Roll of the Superbowl Watch Party on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2024. The Superbowl Watch Party was an event held at the Flightline Taproom to give Americans stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys the opportunity to view one of America’s largest sporting events while overseas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 21:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915592
    VIRIN: 240212-A-TQ967-1001
    Filename: DOD_110175476
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-ROLL) Superbowl Watch Party Footage, by A1C Trevor Bell and SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    American Football

    TAGS

    Superbowl
    celebration
    community event
    watch party
    The Big Game
    Flightline Taproom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT