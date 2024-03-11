(B-ROLL) Superbowl Watch Party Footage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of the Superbowl Watch Party on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2024. The Superbowl Watch Party was an event held at the Flightline Taproom to give Americans stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys the opportunity to view one of America’s largest sporting events while overseas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Shane Gooden)