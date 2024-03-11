Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STRATMOBEX II: BRAAT Operations B-Roll

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a base recovery after attack exercise during phase III of Strategic Mobility Exercise II at San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 11,2024. MWSS-373 conducted a BRATT in order to maintain readiness by demonstrating the ability to rapidly restore an airfield to operational capability following a simulated attack. During STRATMOBEX II, MWSS-373 demonstrated mastery of scalable air ground support such as expeditious airfield damage repair, forward arming and refueling, integrated engineering and explosive ordnance disposal operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman) 

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 00:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915587
    VIRIN: 240211-M-WD207-1001
    Filename: DOD_110175372
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: CA, US

    Combat Engineer
    drone
    drone exercise
    BRAAT Exercise
    Drone Assets
    STRATMOBEX II

