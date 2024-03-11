U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct a base recovery after attack exercise during phase III of Strategic Mobility Exercise II at San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 11,2024. MWSS-373 conducted a BRATT in order to maintain readiness by demonstrating the ability to rapidly restore an airfield to operational capability following a simulated attack. During STRATMOBEX II, MWSS-373 demonstrated mastery of scalable air ground support such as expeditious airfield damage repair, forward arming and refueling, integrated engineering and explosive ordnance disposal operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 00:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915587
|VIRIN:
|240211-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110175372
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, STRATMOBEX II: BRAAT Operations B-Roll, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
