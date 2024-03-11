U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Marines with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group; Sailors with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and Sailors with USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) conduct forward arming and refueling point operations and helicopter support team training during phase III of Strategic Mobility Exercise (STRATMOBEX) II at San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 10, 2024. MWSS-373 conducted FARP operations to support HSC-14 in lifting a light airfield damage repair kit. During STRATMOBEX II, MWSS-373 demonstrated mastery of scalable air ground support such as expeditious airfield damage repair, forward arming and refueling, integrated engineering and explosive ordnance disposal operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 00:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915586
|VIRIN:
|240210-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110175356
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, STRATMOBEX II: FARP and HST Operations B-Roll, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
