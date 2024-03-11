Project Convergence Capstone 4 Demo Day

Project Convergence - Capstone 4, demonstration day at Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 5, 2024. PC-C4 is the largest, two-phase experiment from February 23 through March 20 to assess how technology can enhance cross-domain military operations and unify strategic approaches involving partners from various nations and joint services. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)
|03.05.2024
|03.12.2024 19:14
|B-Roll
|915585
|240305-A-KF816-7882
|DOD_110175345
|00:01:30
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|1
