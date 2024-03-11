Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Demo Day

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Maxwell Bass  

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Project Convergence - Capstone 4, demonstration day at Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 5, 2024. PC-C4 is the largest, two-phase experiment from February 23 through March 20 to assess how technology can enhance cross-domain military operations and unify strategic approaches involving partners from various nations and joint services. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Maxwell Bass)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915585
    VIRIN: 240305-A-KF816-7882
    Filename: DOD_110175345
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    TAGS

    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

