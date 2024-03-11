Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).
In this two-part episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, increase your knowledge and learn how to synchronize efforts to effectively execute a combined arms breach here at the National Training Center.
In Part II: Trends and “A Way” to Improve, Capt. Olivia Schretzman, Sidewinder team Observer Coach Trainer and Capt. John Bolen, Panther team Operations Group Observer, Coach Trainer discusses commonly observed trends in breaching seen at the National Training Center and pragmatic ways to improve the planning, preparation, and execution of combined arms breaches.
References:
FM 3-0, Operations (October 2022)
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf
FM 3-34, Engineer Operations (December 2020):
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31353-FM_3-34-000-WEB-1.pdf
ADP 3-90: Offensive and Defensive (July 2019):
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34828-ADP_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf
ATP 3-12.3: Electromagnetic Warfare Techniques
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN37298-ATP_3-12.3-000-WEB-1.pdf
ATP 3.90.4: Combined Arms Mobility (June 2022) - CAC Required
https://www.bing.com/search?q=ATP+3.90.4-&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=atp+3.90.4-&sc=3-11&sk=&cvid=8F463578C6F04F83A69D334E982855A3&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)
TAC Talks EP01: “A Way” to CAR
youtube.com/watch?v=8BxeSq0FlDo
Milsuite
Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 18:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|915583
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-WS004-1045
|Filename:
|DOD_110175318
|Length:
|00:15:46
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TAC Talks EP12: Combined Arms Breach Part II: Trends and “A Way” to Improve, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
