    TAC Talks EP12: Combined Arms Breach Part II: Trends and “A Way” to Improve

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).

    In this two-part episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, increase your knowledge and learn how to synchronize efforts to effectively execute a combined arms breach here at the National Training Center.

    In Part II: Trends and “A Way” to Improve, Capt. Olivia Schretzman, Sidewinder team Observer Coach Trainer and Capt. John Bolen, Panther team Operations Group Observer, Coach Trainer discusses commonly observed trends in breaching seen at the National Training Center and pragmatic ways to improve the planning, preparation, and execution of combined arms breaches.

    References:
    FM 3-0, Operations (October 2022)
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf

    FM 3-34, Engineer Operations (December 2020):
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31353-FM_3-34-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ADP 3-90: Offensive and Defensive (July 2019):
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34828-ADP_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ATP 3-12.3: Electromagnetic Warfare Techniques
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN37298-ATP_3-12.3-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ATP 3.90.4: Combined Arms Mobility (June 2022) - CAC Required
    https://www.bing.com/search?q=ATP+3.90.4-&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=atp+3.90.4-&sc=3-11&sk=&cvid=8F463578C6F04F83A69D334E982855A3&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)

    TAC Talks EP01: “A Way” to CAR
    youtube.com/watch?v=8BxeSq0FlDo

    Milsuite
    Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 18:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 915583
    VIRIN: 240311-A-WS004-1045
    Filename: DOD_110175318
    Length: 00:15:46
    Location: CA, US

    This work, TAC Talks EP12: Combined Arms Breach Part II: Trends and “A Way” to Improve, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Practices
    Army Readiness
    Combined Arms Breach
    LessonsLearned
    LeadTrainWin

