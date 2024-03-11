U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, purify water from the Pacific Ocean to produce drinking water during phase III of Strategic Mobility Exercise (STRATMOBEX) II at San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 12, 2024. MWSS-373 conducted saltwater purification using the lightweight water purification system to rehearse self-sustainment in an austere island environment. During STRATMOBEX II, MWSS-373 demonstrated mastery of scalable air ground support such as expeditious airfield damage repair, forward arming and refueling, integrated engineering and explosive ordnance disposal operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 00:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915582
|VIRIN:
|240312-M-WD207-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110175315
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, STRATMOBEX II: Water Purification B-Rolll, by Sgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
