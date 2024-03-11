Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman stands up exercise EOC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Hung, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency operations center manager, describes the role of the EOC during an installation emergency exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 29, 2024. The base-wide exercise allowed members of Holloman to practice accountability and emergency procedures as they would happen in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915573
    VIRIN: 240312-F-NB682-1004
    Filename: DOD_110174989
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman stands up exercise EOC, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    exercise
    EOC
    emergency operations
    49th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT