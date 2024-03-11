U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Hung, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency operations center manager, describes the role of the EOC during an installation emergency exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 29, 2024. The base-wide exercise allowed members of Holloman to practice accountability and emergency procedures as they would happen in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915573
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-NB682-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110174989
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman stands up exercise EOC, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT