    McAlpine lock north gates open for exiting barge

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The north lock gates open for an exiting barge.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915572
    VIRIN: 240312-A-PA223-5279
    Filename: DOD_110174988
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

    USACE
    barge
    lock gate
    McAlpine lock

