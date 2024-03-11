49th MSG celebrates 75 years - reel

The 49th Mission Support Group celebrates 75 years of operating across different U.S. Air Force installations at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 2024. The 49th MSG has been at the forefront of combat support since it was first activated in 1948 and continues to provide invaluable support overseeing operations, facilities, infrastructure and equipment across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
