Being a Mom in the Military - LTC Kimberly Ordonez

LTC Kimberly Ordonez serves as U.S. Army Sustainment Command's Supply Chain Operation's Directorate Executive Officer and she is a mom of three! To her, being a mom in the military is no different than being a working mom in the civilian sector.



Video product created for social media reel. Filmed on March 8, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal.