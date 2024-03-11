Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Being a Mom in the Military - LTC Kimberly Ordonez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    LTC Kimberly Ordonez serves as U.S. Army Sustainment Command's Supply Chain Operation's Directorate Executive Officer and she is a mom of three! To her, being a mom in the military is no different than being a working mom in the civilian sector.

    Video product created for social media reel. Filmed on March 8, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 16:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915567
    VIRIN: 240308-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110174892
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Being a Mom in the Military - LTC Kimberly Ordonez, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Female Soldier
    Women's History Month
    Working mom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT