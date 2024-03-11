Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Pistol Match

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    More than 230 Soldiers are competing at the 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships this week at Fort Moore, Georgia. The annual, week-long competition, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, brings together Soldiers from all components: active duty, Reserve, and National Guard, as well as cadets from ROTC programs.

    This b-roll package is from All Army Day 3's pistol match.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915562
    VIRIN: 240312-A-ZG886-9859
    Filename: DOD_110174879
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US

