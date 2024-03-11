U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Pistol Match

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915562" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 230 Soldiers are competing at the 2024 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships this week at Fort Moore, Georgia. The annual, week-long competition, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, brings together Soldiers from all components: active duty, Reserve, and National Guard, as well as cadets from ROTC programs.



This b-roll package is from All Army Day 3's pistol match.