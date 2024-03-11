Col. Matthew Caspers, Deputy Commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Justin G. Stoltzfus, Command Chief Master Sergeant, talk about the importance of the Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, and they ask Edwards AFB residents to reply to the survey that runs March 4 - April 18, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 18:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915560
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-EY336-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110174857
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, by Laisa Leao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
