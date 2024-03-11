Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Laisa Leao 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Matthew Caspers, Deputy Commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Justin G. Stoltzfus, Command Chief Master Sergeant, talk about the importance of the Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, and they ask Edwards AFB residents to reply to the survey that runs March 4 - April 18, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915560
    VIRIN: 240301-F-EY336-1001
    Filename: DOD_110174857
    Length: 00:01:00
    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, by Laisa Leao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Edwards AFB
    Housing
    412th Test Wing
    Annual Tenant Satisfaction Housing Survey

