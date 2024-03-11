Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knowledge exchange in St. Lucia

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and partner nation medical personnel discuss the exchange of knowledge and best practices at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

