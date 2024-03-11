Knowledge exchange in St. Lucia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force and partner nation medical personnel discuss the exchange of knowledge and best practices at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)