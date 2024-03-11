Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman gears up for Legacy of Liberty Airshow

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Salfran, 49th Wing Public Affairs journeyman, talks about the upcoming Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2024. The installation will open its gates to the community to demonstrate military and civilian aircraft demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915554
    VIRIN: 240312-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_110174781
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman gears up for Legacy of Liberty Airshow, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Holloman AFB
    49th Wing
    Legacy of Liberty

