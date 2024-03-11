U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antonio Salfran, 49th Wing Public Affairs journeyman, talks about the upcoming Legacy of Liberty Airshow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 12, 2024. The installation will open its gates to the community to demonstrate military and civilian aircraft demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 15:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915554
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110174781
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman gears up for Legacy of Liberty Airshow, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
