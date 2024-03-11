Dr. David Rohrbaugh, Outpatient Pharmacist and a Deputy Director at Walter Reed underscores the significance of reporting trips, slips and falls, during Patient Safety Awareness Week. (March 11, 2024)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 15:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|915550
|VIRIN:
|240311-D-HU234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110174729
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Slips, Trips and Falls: Patient Safety Awareness Week , by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT