    Slips, Trips and Falls: Patient Safety Awareness Week

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Dr. David Rohrbaugh, Outpatient Pharmacist and a Deputy Director at Walter Reed underscores the significance of reporting trips, slips and falls, during Patient Safety Awareness Week. (March 11, 2024)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 15:08
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

    This work, Slips, Trips and Falls: Patient Safety Awareness Week , by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed National Medical Military Center
    PSAW 2024

