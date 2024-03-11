Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    312th TRS: Joint Training Feature

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 312th Training Squadron showcases joint training at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 5-7, 2023. Students train in a joint environment to enhance interoperability amongst service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

