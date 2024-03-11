Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier highlight - Maj. Gregory Poulos

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Maj. Gregory Poulos, Deputy Command Chaplain, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:58
    Category: Package
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US

    This work, Soldier highlight - Maj. Gregory Poulos, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Chaplain
    Why I Serve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    MAJ Gregory Poulos

