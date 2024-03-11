Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Expeditionary Center, AMT Rodeo

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    The 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing hosted the first Air Mobility Team Rodeo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the 732d Air Mobility Squadron was there Leading the Pac. Six Air Mobility Squadrons from across the wing demonstrated their mastery of Mission Ready Airmen skills in five events designed to challenge their competitive drive and test their ability to execute the mission under pressure while responding to injects. Check out the video below to see U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Airmen preparing for the pacing challenge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915541
    VIRIN: 240312-F-MA925-7311
    Filename: DOD_110174674
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

