Around the Expeditionary Center, AMT Rodeo

The 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing hosted the first Air Mobility Team Rodeo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the 732d Air Mobility Squadron was there Leading the Pac. Six Air Mobility Squadrons from across the wing demonstrated their mastery of Mission Ready Airmen skills in five events designed to challenge their competitive drive and test their ability to execute the mission under pressure while responding to injects. Check out the video below to see U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Airmen preparing for the pacing challenge.