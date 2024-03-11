Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana Medal of Honor Recipients Street Commemoration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Video by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    This video was created for Fort Johnson's Medal of Honor Day celebration. Ten Medal of Honor recipients, all who were born or accredited to Louisiana, have street signs around post designated in their honor. On Mar. 18, these 10 signs will be decorated with a special Medal of Honor emblem to commemorate the honorees. This video gives the name of the Medal of Honor recipient, where in Louisiana they were born/accredited to, which war they served in and when they were awarded. This video was created in Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro. All stock assets used with authorized license. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915539
    VIRIN: 240312-A-GH690-1001
    Filename: DOD_110174668
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana Medal of Honor Recipients Street Commemoration, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT