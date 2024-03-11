Louisiana Medal of Honor Recipients Street Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915539" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video was created for Fort Johnson's Medal of Honor Day celebration. Ten Medal of Honor recipients, all who were born or accredited to Louisiana, have street signs around post designated in their honor. On Mar. 18, these 10 signs will be decorated with a special Medal of Honor emblem to commemorate the honorees. This video gives the name of the Medal of Honor recipient, where in Louisiana they were born/accredited to, which war they served in and when they were awarded. This video was created in Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro. All stock assets used with authorized license. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)