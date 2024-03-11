This video was created for Fort Johnson's Medal of Honor Day celebration. Ten Medal of Honor recipients, all who were born or accredited to Louisiana, have street signs around post designated in their honor. On Mar. 18, these 10 signs will be decorated with a special Medal of Honor emblem to commemorate the honorees. This video gives the name of the Medal of Honor recipient, where in Louisiana they were born/accredited to, which war they served in and when they were awarded. This video was created in Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro. All stock assets used with authorized license. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 14:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915539
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-GH690-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110174668
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisiana Medal of Honor Recipients Street Commemoration, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT