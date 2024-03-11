Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment participates in NATO exercise Dragon 24

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    03.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A platoon of M1A2 Abrams tanks with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, move from their staging area to the firing line during Dragon 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 11, 2024. Dragon 24 is a Polish-led NATO event focused on dismounted training. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:21
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL

