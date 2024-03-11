Hammer Forge 2024 B-Roll Day 1

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, participate in various lanes as a part of the Hammer Forge leader certification exercise at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, March 12, 2024. During the event, Soldiers participated in an ACFT, medical lanes, stress shooting, and engagement area development exercises. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|03.12.2024
|03.12.2024 14:02
|B-Roll
|915534
|240312-A-TQ927-1002
|DOD_110174505
|00:02:38
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
