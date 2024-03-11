Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hammer Forge 2024 B-Roll Day 1

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, participate in various lanes as a part of the Hammer Forge leader certification exercise at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, March 12, 2024. During the event, Soldiers participated in an ACFT, medical lanes, stress shooting, and engagement area development exercises. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915534
    VIRIN: 240312-A-TQ927-1002
    Filename: DOD_110174505
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hammer Forge 2024 B-Roll Day 1, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    21stTSC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

