Hammer Forge 2024 B-Roll Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915534" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, participate in various lanes as a part of the Hammer Forge leader certification exercise at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, March 12, 2024. During the event, Soldiers participated in an ACFT, medical lanes, stress shooting, and engagement area development exercises. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)