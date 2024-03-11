Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Testify at House Hearing

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Department officials appear at a House Armed Services Committee posture hearing. Testifying are: Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command; Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command; and Rebecca Zimmerman, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs and acting principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs.

