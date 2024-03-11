DOD Leaders Testify at House Hearing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Department officials appear at a House Armed Services Committee posture hearing. Testifying are: Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command; Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command; and Rebecca Zimmerman, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs and acting principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs.