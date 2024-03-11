Q-Anywhere Gamechanger for Pharmacy Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



.videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915522" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

Exciting News Alert! Thanks to DHA's tech upgrades, we're shaking things up a bit! Sure, there's been a tad disruption, but guess what? Say goodbye to endless trips to the pharmacy and hello to shorter wait times! Dive into the game-changer – Qanywhere! Don't miss out, join Assistant Chief of Pharmacy, CPT Erin Olaughlin, as she guides you through the magic!