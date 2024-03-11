Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Q-Anywhere Gamechanger for Pharmacy Services

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Exciting News Alert! Thanks to DHA's tech upgrades, we're shaking things up a bit! Sure, there's been a tad disruption, but guess what? Say goodbye to endless trips to the pharmacy and hello to shorter wait times! Dive into the game-changer – Qanywhere! Don't miss out, join Assistant Chief of Pharmacy, CPT Erin Olaughlin, as she guides you through the magic!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915522
    VIRIN: 240305-O-TY372-2063
    Filename: DOD_110174222
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Q-Anywhere Gamechanger for Pharmacy Services, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMY MEDICINE DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT