Exciting News Alert! Thanks to DHA's tech upgrades, we're shaking things up a bit! Sure, there's been a tad disruption, but guess what? Say goodbye to endless trips to the pharmacy and hello to shorter wait times! Dive into the game-changer – Qanywhere! Don't miss out, join Assistant Chief of Pharmacy, CPT Erin Olaughlin, as she guides you through the magic!
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 12:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915522
|VIRIN:
|240305-O-TY372-2063
|Filename:
|DOD_110174222
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Q-Anywhere Gamechanger for Pharmacy Services, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT