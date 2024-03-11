Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldier explains the importance of Womens History Month

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    03.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Brea Hunter, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the importance of Women's History Month and why she serves on Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, March 12, 2024. Women have served in all Army career fields as Soldiers and civilians. Their contributions and accomplishments demonstrate the strength of the Army team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915521
    VIRIN: 240304-A-FW799-9806
    Filename: DOD_110174153
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: HARRISON, IA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

