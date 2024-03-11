Sustainment Soldier explains the importance of Womens History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Brea Hunter, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the importance of Women's History Month and why she serves on Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, March 12, 2024. Women have served in all Army career fields as Soldiers and civilians. Their contributions and accomplishments demonstrate the strength of the Army team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)