U.S. Army Spc. Brea Hunter, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the importance of Women's History Month and why she serves on Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, March 12, 2024. Women have served in all Army career fields as Soldiers and civilians. Their contributions and accomplishments demonstrate the strength of the Army team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915521
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-FW799-9806
|Filename:
|DOD_110174153
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HARRISON, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sustainment Soldier explains the importance of Womens History Month, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT