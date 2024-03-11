ARA | Community Impact

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Ambassador Edna Cummings shares about how they impact the community, and connect people, Soldiers, and the Army Reserve together. From speaking engagements, scholarship nominations, or meeting with local, state, or federal officials, it is important for these volunteers to advocate what it means to be a Citizen Soldier in the community.

    U.S. Army Reserve Video By Tim Yao, Sam Chen, and Colton Huston

