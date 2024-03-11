Army Reserve Ambassador Edna Cummings shares about how they impact the community, and connect people, Soldiers, and the Army Reserve together. From speaking engagements, scholarship nominations, or meeting with local, state, or federal officials, it is important for these volunteers to advocate what it means to be a Citizen Soldier in the community.
U.S. Army Reserve Video By Tim Yao, Sam Chen, and Colton Huston
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 10:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|915512
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-KJ871-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110173910
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ARA | Community Impact (Vertical), by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT