Patrol Craft Officer Coastal Course Float Test

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Before getting on the water, our high risk maritime security force professionals are required to test their personal flotation equipment.
Patrol Craft Officer Coastal course students from Comoros, Germany, and Thailand take the plunge before classroom lectures begin!
