    Patrol Craft Officer Coastal Course Float Test

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Before getting on the water, our high risk maritime security force professionals are required to test their personal flotation equipment.

    Patrol Craft Officer Coastal course students from Comoros, Germany, and Thailand take the plunge before classroom lectures begin!

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915510
    VIRIN: 240311-N-TI567-1005
    PIN: 915510
    Filename: DOD_110173895
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US

    This work, Patrol Craft Officer Coastal Course Float Test, by Angela Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. European Command (EUCOM)
    U.S. Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)
    U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command
    U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM)

