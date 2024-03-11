SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, preview the K-9 Veterans Day ruck march and demo, the Medical Group's Ask a Dietician events, and the upcoming Chiefs versus Eagles game. They also discuss the Keesler Spouses and Partners Survey.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 10:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|915509
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-PI774-3512
|Filename:
|DOD_110173838
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MS, US
This work, Keesler News 11 March 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
