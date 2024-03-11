Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mastering Battlefield Transfusion

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-roll Mastering Battlefield Transfusion class for U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base joint aid station teach the battlefield blood transfusion class to the medics of the 101st Airborne Division at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 7, 2024. The presence of rotational units in both the Baltic Region and the Black Sea Region demonstrates our unwavering commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO

    TAGS

    VCorps
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    BloodTransfusion
    USArmy

