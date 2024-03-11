B-roll Mastering Battlefield Transfusion class for U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base joint aid station teach the battlefield blood transfusion class to the medics of the 101st Airborne Division at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 7, 2024. The presence of rotational units in both the Baltic Region and the Black Sea Region demonstrates our unwavering commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915501
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-HY112-5421
|Filename:
|DOD_110173704
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
