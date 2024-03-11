video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll Mastering Battlefield Transfusion class for U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base joint aid station teach the battlefield blood transfusion class to the medics of the 101st Airborne Division at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 7, 2024. The presence of rotational units in both the Baltic Region and the Black Sea Region demonstrates our unwavering commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security.