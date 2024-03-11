Meet the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section

The Fort Sill Artillery Half Section is training for the International Mounted Military Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev. March 27-30. Meet the Soldiers and Military Working Equine that will represent Fort Sill and compete against other teams from around the world.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915498
|VIRIN:
|240311-D-NR812-6052
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110173672
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
