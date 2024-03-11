Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fort Sill Artillery Half Section is training for the International Mounted Military Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev. March 27-30. Meet the Soldiers and Military Working Equine that will represent Fort Sill and compete against other teams from around the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915498
    VIRIN: 240311-D-NR812-6052
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110173672
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Equine
    Artillery Half Section
    BeAllYouCanBe
    International Mounted Military Invitational

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT