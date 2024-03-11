Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What it means to be a Reserve Citizen Airman

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman John Rossi 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Bryan "Skip" Ford, 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, shares some of his experiences from his career Feb. 13, 2024, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Ford is slated to retire Aug. 3, 2024 after 38 years of service.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Maintenance
    Dover Air Force Base
    Chief Master Sgt.
    512th Airlift Wing

