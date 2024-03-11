Chief Master Sgt. Bryan "Skip" Ford, 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, shares some of his experiences from his career Feb. 13, 2024, on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Ford is slated to retire Aug. 3, 2024 after 38 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 09:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915497
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-NJ324-4437
|Filename:
|DOD_110173642
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What it means to be a Reserve Citizen Airman, by SrA John Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT