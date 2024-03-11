Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Transits Through the Suez Canal Toward Mediterranean Sea

    RED SEA

    12.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits the Suez Canal, Dec. 28. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 08:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915494
    VIRIN: 231228-N-HA193-6307
    Filename: DOD_110173520
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: RED SEA

    USS Bataan
    C6F
    Bataan ARG
    Suez Canal
    C5F

