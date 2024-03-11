USS Bataan Transits Through the Suez Canal Toward Mediterranean Sea

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits the Suez Canal, Dec. 28. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 08:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|915494
|VIRIN:
|231228-N-HA193-6307
|Filename:
|DOD_110173520
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
