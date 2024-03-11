STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- A Nigerian air force pilot participating in NAVSCIATTS' UAS Operations and Planning course provides "eyes in the sky" support to operators from Poland's Jednostka Wojskowa Formoza during Patrol Craft Advanced Training - Riverine simulated maritime security operations on the Pearl River at NASA's John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 07:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915489
|VIRIN:
|240311-N-TI567-1001
|PIN:
|915489
|Filename:
|DOD_110173455
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UAS Eyes in the Sky support to PCAT, by Angela Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
