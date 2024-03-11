Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAS Eyes in the Sky support to PCAT

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- A Nigerian air force pilot participating in NAVSCIATTS' UAS Operations and Planning course provides "eyes in the sky" support to operators from Poland's Jednostka Wojskowa Formoza during Patrol Craft Advanced Training - Riverine simulated maritime security operations on the Pearl River at NASA's John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US

    U.S. European Command (EUCOM)
    Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command
    U.S. Special Operations Command
    U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM)

