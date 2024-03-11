A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II conducts an airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza, March 8, 2024. The humanitarian aid includes 16 bundles of food, providing meals to civilians most in need of assistance due to the ongoing conflict in the region. U.S. Central Command and the United States are committed to supporting the humanitarian aid mission to the people of Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 05:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915486
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-YD471-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_110173400
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. HC-130J delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza, by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
