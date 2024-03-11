Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In the Studio - Ramadan (1080p)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Chaplain (Capt.) Malik Shakoor, 5-7 Air Defense Artillery Battalion chaplain, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern about the significance of the holy month of Ramadan, March 11, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Station, Germany. Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 08:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915482
    VIRIN: 240311-F-VG042-1002
    Filename: DOD_110173386
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In the Studio - Ramadan (1080p), by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Ramadan
    Islam
    Chaplain
    Spiritual fitness
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT