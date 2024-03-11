In the Studio - Ramadan (1080p)

Chaplain (Capt.) Malik Shakoor, 5-7 Air Defense Artillery Battalion chaplain, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern about the significance of the holy month of Ramadan, March 11, 2024, on Vogelweh Air Station, Germany. Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 08:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|915482
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-VG042-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110173386
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
