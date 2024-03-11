Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordic Response 24 Helicopter Ops B-Roll

    NORWAY

    03.10.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    B-roll of the 57th Rescue Squadron teaming up with the Swedish Air Force to complete a simulated combat search and rescue operation during Nordic Response 24 in Bardufoss, Norway, March 10, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 05:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915480
    VIRIN: 240310-F-SQ839-5850
    Filename: DOD_110173353
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: NO

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    sweden
    norway
    helicopter
    nordicresponse24
    nordicresponse

