B-roll of the 57th Rescue Squadron teaming up with the Swedish Air Force to complete a simulated combat search and rescue operation during Nordic Response 24 in Bardufoss, Norway, March 10, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 05:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915480
|VIRIN:
|240310-F-SQ839-5850
|Filename:
|DOD_110173353
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Nordic Response 24 Helicopter Ops B-Roll, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT