TC3 Themed Bilateral Training and Engagement

U.S. Army Medical Activity Japan recently hosted bilateral Tactical Combat Causality Care - or TC3 – training.



Participants included Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, Airmen from the U.S. Air Force’s 374th Communication Squadron; and Soldiers from the Veterinary Readiness Activity and the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.



Interview: SSG Justin Akers, Operations NCO, MEDDAC-Japan



The training began with a series of creative team-building exercises.

Members were placed into small groups and were tasked to create buildings with legos; to figure out how to match English and Japanese medical phrases printed on cards; and to follow a team leader’s instructions to complete a ‘tank commander’ exercise.



Interview: A1C Mederius Watts, U.S. Air Force 374th Communication Squadron



Interview: SGT Takashige Nakagomi, Central NBC Unit, JGSDF

I realized that American people speak up and say what they have on their minds so it was very clear to understand what exactly they wanted and it was easier for me to understand their personalities.



The TC3 training was comprised of three distinct phases including care under fire; tactical field care; and tactical casualty evacuation care.

Participants also completed mission specific training including CBRNE patient care.

They also worked in a variety of positions on casualty teams to understand each individual team member’s role under numerous TC3 scenarios.



Interview: SGT Takuma Doi, Central Readiness Regiments, JGSDF

This was my first TC3 training experience. I was very surprised to see the level of technique that U.S. military uses. It was very different compared to JGSDF. Especially the flow of rescuing people and how they conduct a 9-line request. In the JGSDF, we don’t have system like that yet, so hopefully we can take it back and help utilize and establish a similar system in the future.



Interview: SFC Fernando Fajardo, Veterinary Readiness Activity Japan Yokosuka Branch



On the last day of the field exercise, participants performed the skills and techniques they learned over four days of instruction.



This was the first time the bilateral Medical Training was held in recent years.



Interview: SGT Takashige Nakagomi, Central NBC Unit, JGSDF

In our unit, we don’t often conduct medical training like this, so it was very good experience for me to see the medical treatment flow. It was also nice to see U.S. military personnel and other members of JGSDF so it was really great training.



Interview: A1C Mederius Watts, U.S. Air Force 374th Communication Squadron



Interview: SSG Justin Akers, Operations NCO, MEDDAC-Japan



For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXX.