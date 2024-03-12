Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: 12 March, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The U.S. Army along with U.S. Marines conduct AMK-36 wrecker vehicle training during Operation Freedom Shield 24, at a training area in the Republic of Korea. In Thailand, U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Marines participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise with support from U.S. and Royal Thai Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province. Six U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron loaded approximately three hundred Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during Airborne 24.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 01:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 915471
    VIRIN: 240312-F-WN543-7132
    Filename: DOD_110173187
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: 12 March, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Thailand
    Republic of Korea
    Pacific News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT