On this Pacific News: The U.S. Army along with U.S. Marines conduct AMK-36 wrecker vehicle training during Operation Freedom Shield 24, at a training area in the Republic of Korea. In Thailand, U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Marines participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise with support from U.S. and Royal Thai Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province. Six U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron loaded approximately three hundred Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during Airborne 24.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 01:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|915471
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-WN543-7132
|Filename:
|DOD_110173187
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: 12 March, 2024, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
