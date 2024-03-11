The highlights of 18 wings and one support group of the 4th Air Force, quickly showcases teamwork, collaboration, and calls to attention the accomplishments of a Numbered Air Force in a compacted year in review video, 2024. All video clips were collected by Mr. Stanley Thompson, 4th Air Force Chief of Public Affairs/Public Affairs Officer and were edited in partnership by Major Perry Covington, 452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs Officer.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 23:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|915464
|VIRIN:
|240227-O-EB503-1283
|Filename:
|DOD_110173132
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Air Force Year in Review, by Stanley Thompson and Maj. Perry Covington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
