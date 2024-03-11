Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Air Force Year in Review

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Stanley Thompson and Maj. Perry Covington

    4th Air Force

    The highlights of 18 wings and one support group of the 4th Air Force, quickly showcases teamwork, collaboration, and calls to attention the accomplishments of a Numbered Air Force in a compacted year in review video, 2024. All video clips were collected by Mr. Stanley Thompson, 4th Air Force Chief of Public Affairs/Public Affairs Officer and were edited in partnership by Major Perry Covington, 452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs Officer.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 23:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915464
    VIRIN: 240227-O-EB503-1283
    Filename: DOD_110173132
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Air Force Year in Review, by Stanley Thompson and Maj. Perry Covington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    March Air Reserve Base

    Year in Review
    Fourth Air Force
    4th Air Force
    2024

