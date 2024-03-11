4th Air Force Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The highlights of 18 wings and one support group of the 4th Air Force, quickly showcases teamwork, collaboration, and calls to attention the accomplishments of a Numbered Air Force in a compacted year in review video, 2024. All video clips were collected by Mr. Stanley Thompson, 4th Air Force Chief of Public Affairs/Public Affairs Officer and were edited in partnership by Major Perry Covington, 452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs Officer.