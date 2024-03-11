Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Interviews

    RINGGOLD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

    0:00 - 0:22 - Spc. Brandon Lu a signals intelligence analyst representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    0:22 - 0:38 - U.S. Army Spc. Jourdan Thompson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    0:38 - 0:49 - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Abdoulaye Sidibe, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard

    0:49 - 1:01 - U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Maysonet, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard

    1:01 - 1:13 - Georgia Defense Force Corporal-Specialist Irakli Nozadze, a cannon crewmember representing the Vaziani-based 5th Artillery Brigade, Georgian Land Force

    Georgian translation: "So this is a very good opportunity for us, for soldiers at all levels, to establish the communication and relations between each other, and share experiences."

    1:13 - 1:28 - U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Davis, a UH-60 helicopter repairer representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard

    1:28 - 1:37 - Georgia Defense Force Junior Sergeant Paata Sabiashvili, an infantryman representing the Tblisi-based 1st Infantry Brigade, Georgian Land Force

    Georgian translation: "So I just want to use this opportunity to say thank you for inviting me to this competition and I'm very excited to participate as a competitor in this."

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 23:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915463
    VIRIN: 240311-A-PX855-9520
    Filename: DOD_110173131
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: RINGGOLD, GA, US

