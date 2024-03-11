2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)



0:00 - 0:22 - Spc. Brandon Lu a signals intelligence analyst representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



0:22 - 0:38 - U.S. Army Spc. Jourdan Thompson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



0:38 - 0:49 - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Abdoulaye Sidibe, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist representing the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard



0:49 - 1:01 - U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Maysonet, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard



1:01 - 1:13 - Georgia Defense Force Corporal-Specialist Irakli Nozadze, a cannon crewmember representing the Vaziani-based 5th Artillery Brigade, Georgian Land Force



Georgian translation: "So this is a very good opportunity for us, for soldiers at all levels, to establish the communication and relations between each other, and share experiences."



1:13 - 1:28 - U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Davis, a UH-60 helicopter repairer representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



1:28 - 1:37 - Georgia Defense Force Junior Sergeant Paata Sabiashvili, an infantryman representing the Tblisi-based 1st Infantry Brigade, Georgian Land Force



Georgian translation: "So I just want to use this opportunity to say thank you for inviting me to this competition and I'm very excited to participate as a competitor in this."