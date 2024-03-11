Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Day 2

    RINGGOLD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Soldiers completed a map reading test, a grenade lane, a cave extraction lane, and a public affairs interview event during the second day of the competition.

    Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 23:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 915462
    VIRIN: 240311-A-PX855-9909
    Filename: DOD_110173126
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: RINGGOLD, GA, US

    Best Warrior competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Army
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2024

