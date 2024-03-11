2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Soldiers completed a map reading test, a grenade lane, a cave extraction lane, and a public affairs interview event during the second day of the competition.



Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)