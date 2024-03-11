The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Soldiers completed a map reading test, a grenade lane, a cave extraction lane, and a public affairs interview event during the second day of the competition.
Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 23:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|915462
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-PX855-9909
|Filename:
|DOD_110173126
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|RINGGOLD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Day 2, by SGT Allison Gilstrap and SPC Ehron Ostendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
