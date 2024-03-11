Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military working dog veterans day video 2024

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. military working dog Thomas, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command poses in Military working dog veterans day video 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 21:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 915459
    VIRIN: 240311-A-PR546-9799
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110173098
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dog veterans day video 2024, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Working Dog
    Hawaii
    Army
    Military Police
    Cute

