ORARNG ESGR 2024 Bosslift event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915442" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 8th, 2024 the Oregon Army National Guard's Company G (Golf), 1-189th Aviation Regiment co-hosted a Bosslift event along with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and Cecil Owens, the State Director for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).



The event took place at the Salem Army Aviation Facility and Biak Training Center near Redmond, Oregon. Company G is responsible for medical evacuation, search and rescue, and wildland fire suppression missions utilizing HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.



The Bosslift began at the Salem facility, where bosses and leaders from the 41st IBCT received a safety briefing about the helicopters they would be flying in. After the briefing, the employers boarded the Black Hawks and were flown by Company G aviators to Biak Training Center, where the 41st IBCT was conducting training exercises.



At Biak, the bosses were led around the training area by Col. Peter Helzer, the commander of the 41st IBCT. They observed the soldiers taking part in various drills and training scenarios, giving the employers firsthand experience of their guardsmen's activities.



The ESGR Bosslift program aims to educate employers about the roles of the National Guard. By experiencing these missions alongside Cecil Owens and the military units, employers gain greater understanding of the skills their guardsman employees develop during training. A key point is that Oregon National Guard members live and work in the communities they serve, making the ORNG the service of choice for many Oregonians.